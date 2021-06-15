(Photo) Christian Eriksen sends upbeat message from his hospital bed

Denmark star Christian Eriksen has revealed he is feeling okay after his cardiac arrest that saw him collapse on the pitch in the Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

The football world was left stunned as the Inter Milan playmaker suddenly dropped to the ground and needed CPR treatment before being taken to hospital.

Thankfully, Eriksen has been stable since then and he’s now sent an encouraging message to fans from his hospital bed…

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.

While we’ve all been looking forward to this summer’s European Championships, this puts things in perspective a lot.

It was distressing seeing Eriksen collapse the way he did, while the reaction of his team-mates and fans in the stands was also difficult to watch.

We can all breathe a sigh of relief as it seems the former Tottenham man is now doing well.