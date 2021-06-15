Crystal Palace chief offers Arsenal and Tottenham hope of clinching Wilfried Zaha transfer

Arsenal and Tottenham have been told how they can complete a transfer for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Spurs have been linked with a £40million move for Zaha this summer after it emerged the winger had told Palace he wants to leave ahead of next season as he looks to take his game to the next level, as per a report in the Times.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a move over a number of years, but they have never quite got the chance with Zaha initially moving to Manchester United before getting comfortable at Palace again following his permanent return in 2015.

MORE: Spurs could hijack Arsenal deal for Lazio striker

But both clubs will have the opportunity to land the 28-year-old this summer with Palace chief Steve Parish admitting a deal will be looked at if it is right for both the club and Zaha.

“There are lots of talk about transfers and that kind of thing. All I know is that when he crosses the white line, he gives 100% and everything else, what will be will be,” Parish told the BBC.

“We know his position and there is a lot of love around the club for Wilfried and everything he has done for us as a football club.

“Of course. It’s no secret that he likes to challenge himself, but it has to be right for the football club as well, and he understands that.

“If those two things collide, we will have to look at it, but right now it’s a bit early to talk about.”

Zaha is valued at £40.5million at Transfermarkt, under contract for another two years at Selhurst Park, where he came through the academy before going on to spent two years at Manchester United ahead of his eventual return.

Things did not work out for the winger at Old Trafford, but he is now looking to take his game to the next level again having helped establish Palace in the Premier League once again.