Menu

£100m-rated Premier League star interested in transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham star Declan Rice is reportedly interested in a transfer to Manchester United.

However, it seems the England international would have an asking price of around £100million and is currently looking likely to spend at least one more season at West Ham, according to the Manchester Evening News.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo fuels Man Utd return rumours

The Red Devils would surely benefit from a quality signing like Rice in the middle of the park, with the talented youngster looking to have the potential to become one of the finest in Europe in his position.

Still, it’s also arguably not an urgent priority for United at this moment in time, as they have a very capable defensive midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay, both of whom improved a great deal last season.

Declan Rice England

Declan Rice celebrates England’s victory over Croatia

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s different to other strikers” – Former Man United star names the signing they need up front
Bid rejected: Arsenal fail with opening offer for midfielder but transfer still likely
(Photo) Christian Eriksen sends upbeat message from his hospital bed

It will be interesting to see if Rice’s price tag puts off other suitors, but one imagines it’s only a matter of time before he makes a move to a bigger club.

Man Utd would undoubtedly do well to snap him up at some point, and their fans will surely be pleased to hear he’s interested in moving to Old Trafford.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.