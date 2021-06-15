Menu

“Deserves better” – These fans claim Euro 2020 star could’ve been “world-class” if he didn’t join Man United

It’s common to see players who play better for their country rather than their club, but the thing about Paul Pogba is that he’s just an absolute world-beater when he plays for France.

It’s not to say that he’s bad for Man United, but it’s just the case that they rarely see the utterly phenomenal form that he saves for France.

It’s hard to tell the reasons for it, it could simply be that the style of play for France suits him better and perhaps the coach knows how to get the best out of him, or perhaps the Premier League just doesn’t really suit his abilities perfectly.

He was outstanding for Juventus a few years ago and you get the impression he’ll be incredible if he leaves this summer, and plenty of fans are wondering if he could’ve been so much better in recent years if he didn’t make that return to Old Trafford:

 

