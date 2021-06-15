Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo incredible records as he helps Portugal to 3-0 win over Hungary

Sometimes it’s easy to take the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for granted, so it’s always good to get the occasional reminder of how great their individual records are.

Ronaldo didn’t have his greatest game against Hungary today and he wasn’t particularly involved for the vast majority of it as Hungary looked set for at least a 0-0 draw.

Everything changed suddenly with a late goal, and suddenly the scoreline looks comfortable as Portugal ran out 3-0 winners and Ronaldo had helped himself to two late strikes.

Those strikes were enough to secure yet another record for the great man, and it’s actually ridiculous when you look at some of his other achievements too:

10 – Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in European Championship Finals history to score 10 goals in the competition, overtaking Michel Platini’s record of nine, all of which he scored in the 1984 edition. History. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/j89tNODaTv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in European Championship history, Champions League history, Real Madrid’s history and global football’s top goalscorer. #HUNPOR — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) June 15, 2021

It’s also worth noting that he’s not just a flat-track bully in a team that doesn’t achieve anything, he’s won Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and a major tournament with his country, while you wouldn’t bet against him extending that record with goals in European Championships either.