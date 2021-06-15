Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez appears to be back on the radar of Everton.

The Toffees were surprisingly linked with Benitez last week in a report from the Telegraph, before former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo looked set to take the helm at Goodison Park.

But talks appear to have stalled between Everton and Santo with no deal agreed despite talks over the course of last week and the weekend, and that could see Everton go back in for Benitez.

Or at least that’s according to talkSPORT, who say Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is ‘open to the idea’ of appointing the former Reds and Chelsea boss to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid at the end of this season, replacing Zinedine Zidane in the hotseat at the Santiago Bernabeu after around six years away.

Benitez, meanwhile, has been out of work since January when he left Chinese side Dalian Professional after around 18 months in charge following his Newcastle United exit in 2019.

A return to Merseyside with Everton would be a shock move for the man who is loved by Liverpool fans for bringing a Champions League title to Anfield in 2005, but it seems it is on the table as the Toffees continue to search for their new boss.