England have been forced into a replacement in their Euro 2020 squad following an injury.

It has been confirmed via the national team’s official site that Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson has been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to his hip injury and that has forced Gareth Southgate to release him from his 26-man squad.

Henderson has missed training in the lead up to the win over Croatia and he also had to sit out on Monday as the Three Lions continued their preparations for Friday’s all-home nations clash with Scotland.

Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale has now been called into the squad after missing out on the final cut despite being included in the extended 33-man squad.

Ramsdale will now have to go through covid screening before joining up with the squad, but it’s thought he will be in place for Friday’s Scotland clash, albeit he is likely to play third choice to Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone.

England were allowed to make the change because all teams are allowed to replace a goalkeeper at any time during the competition on medical grounds.

All other positions are locked in for the duration of the competition following each team’s first game.