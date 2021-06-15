Chelsea and their fans will be delighted to learn that quality transfer target Achraf Hakimi would favour a move to the Blues over Paris Saint-Germain, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Jones shed light on what Hakimi’s transfer preference would be in an appearance on the Football Terrace podcast, with the Eurosport journalist’s statement contrary to one that would’ve riled Blues.

Football Insider reported last week that both Chelsea and PSG have had bids of £56.1m rejected for the world-class right-back, though they also claimed that Hakimi had agreed personal terms with the Blues.

There appears to be no concrete developments on an improved bid for the 22-year-old from either club, but Jones has been led to believe that the Moroccan star would favour a switch to West London.

Jones details that the Inter Milan star would ‘love to sign for Chelsea’ as a result of his feelings on playing in the Premier League.

Here is what Jones had to say on Hakimi’s preference over a transfer:

“The one thing I’m told on this is that Hakimi loves the idea of playing in the Premier League and if it came to a choice for him – he would love to sign for Chelsea.”

“Because he wants to play in the Premier League, he thinks that would be a great place to go.”

“So, if Chelsea and PSG had matching offers and it came down to the player, I believe that Hakimi would choose Chelsea, just on what I’ve been told so far on this deal.”

“Lets see how it progresses really… Obviously money does talk at the end of the day so we have to see how it all adds up. Hakimi – looking to leave Inter Milan for sure, he won’t be the only one.

Hakimi has cemented himself as one of the best full-backs around since he left Real Madrid for a two-year loan to Borussia Dortmund, where he starred and earned a switch to Inter Milan last summer.

There’s no doubt that Hakimi would be a wonderful addition to the Chelsea squad, who are coming off the back of a Champions League triumph inspired by the mid-season arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea securing the services of Tuchel would also mark a sweet personal victory for Tuchel, who was sacked by PSG a month before he took charge at Stamford Bridge.