Terms agreed: England star confident of completing Man United transfer, £77m fee would be enough

Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed personal terms on a transfer to Manchester United and is confident the move will go through.

The Borussia Dortmund star has dominated headlines and transfer gossip columns for some time now after his superb performances in the Bundesliga, where he’s established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the world.

Sancho’s camp now seem to expect a move to Man Utd will go through, even though the Red Devils are still around £10million away from meeting Dortmund’s demands for the player, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report states that Dortmund should be ready to let Sancho leave for around £77m, with the 21-year-old already agreeing personal terms on the move to Old Trafford.

United fans will be desperate to see this go through, with Sancho looking ideal to come in as an upgrade on their current attacking players.

The England international finished last season with 16 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, showing that he could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer something different in his front three, most likely as a replacement for the out-of-form Anthony Martial.

Sancho’s presence in the side could also be ideal to get the best out of Edinson Cavani next season, as he’s a more natural creator than players like Martial, Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood, meaning the prolific Cavani can likely flourish with even better service up front.