Ex-Red Devil raises concern over Jadon Sancho as Man United transfer reportedly edges closer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has admitted he’s unsure if Jadon Sancho should have been a priority for the Red Devils this summer.

The England international has caught the eye at Borussia Dortmund and seems destined for a great career at the highest level, with the Premier League now looking increasingly likely to be his next destination.

According to the Manchester Evening News, there is growing confidence from Sancho’s end about getting the move to Man Utd, with fees just needing to be agreed between the two clubs.

As previously reported by the MEN, this is lower than Dortmund were asking for Sancho last summer, and Chadwick thinks it could be good business for his old club from that point of view.

Still, in saying that, Chadwick was not exactly giving huge praise to Sancho, suggesting it would probably work out better for United to sign him for less money now as he doesn’t expect the youngster would have been enough to deliver the Premier League title.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick also added that he feels MUFC should be prioritising a striker and a centre-back this summer, rather than a winger.

“It’s a tough question…obviously, from a business perspective it looks like it could work out well for Manchester United,” Chadwick said.

“He’s a hugely talented player, but would he have led Manchester United to the Premier League title last season? I don’t think so, not with the form that Manchester City showed in the end, but maybe it would’ve been a bit closer.

“In my opinion it’s worked out quite well if they can agree a cheaper fee with Borussia Dortmund.

“For me, the priority would have been a number 9 and a central defender, but if the opportunity comes up and you can get someone like Sancho, you’d be quite silly to turn it down.

“I’d imagine it rules out a move for Grealish – he’s obviously a different kind of player but I can’t imagine they’d sign someone in a similar position that Sancho plays in. I can’t imagine Grealish will be coming to Old Trafford now, it seems like it might be Manchester City for him and probably for Harry Kane as well. That only really leaves Haaland who’s obviously going to be extremely difficult to get in with the kind of fee he’d command.

“They probably need to go for a centre-back now, though Lindelof had a great game last night, man of the match against Spain; he’s shown his worth again. Still, a more athletic player would be good … (Raphael) Varane unfortunately looks like he’s going to Paris Saint-Germain, I think he could’ve been a perfect signing for Man United.

“Now we just need to see what else is out there on the market. It’ll be interesting to see what happens after the European Championships.”