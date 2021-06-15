Menu

Journalist claims there is “no doubt” that big-name forward is signing for Barcelona

Most players won’t want to deal with any possible transfers while the Euros are going on, but Memphis Depay is in a different situation.

He’s out of contract with Lyon this summer and he still hasn’t signed a deal with any other side, so he would be left in a nightmare situation if he picks up a bad injury in the tournament.

The biggest link for months has been a possible transfer to Barcelona, and the latest report suggests the deal should be tied up very soon:

It makes a lot of sense due to the link with Ronald Koeman, while he’s really matured during his time at Lyon so he should have a much better chance of being successful after making the big move this time.

The Netherlands’ next game is against Austria on Thursday so there’s a chance this could even be sorted out by then, but it appears that this move will be happening as long as nothing goes wrong at the final stages.

He scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in the league last season for Lyon so he’s certainly earned another chance with an elite side, but he may need to go back out onto the left side of the attack due to the presence of Sergio Aguero.

