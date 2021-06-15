Juan Cuadrado clarifies comments that the national team isn’t taking indirect shots at Everton’s James Rodríguez

Juan Cuadrado is one of the leaders on the Colombia national team, so he decided to clarify his statements following their victory against Ecuador.

Players on the Colombian squad stated unity and added that no one is above the team. Many assumed that these were comments directed at Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez.

The 29-year-old was left off the Copa América squad to his fitness levels not up to par. Furthermore, his last call up with the national team saw the team embarrass themselves against Ecuador in a 6-1 loss that resulted in the sacking of manager Carlos Queiroz.

Nonetheless, Cuadrado wanted to clarify his comments he stated postgame, which Diario AS relaid.

“There were players that we had never played together with, and I see that the press is using this in a way that it is not, perhaps saying things about James. We know how important he is to the National Team,” Cuadrado said.

“Everyone who knows him knows about the team. He is a great person and a great reference for our National Team. It is difficult when you are not called to something that you are passionate about, and we know how he feels.”

Furthermore, Cuadrado would like the media in Colombia not to generate any controversy or twist their comments.

“Do not twist things because they are not like that. James is more than a partner is a friend, and he knows it. If you saw the interview, I know how he could contextualize everything because he has been here,” Cuadrado said.

“I wanted to show you that he did not have to do anything with James, and we hope that he can be in this great family again.”

Finally, Cuadrado added how important it is for everyone to be united by the national team in this Copa América.

“The change is in each one of us, in whatever is in our hearts. Each one can put a grain of sand, and we can achieve it. Obviously supporting, in union, because if we are united by the National Team, by Colombia, God can back up,” Cuadrado said.

Colombia will take on Venezuela in their next Copa América match.