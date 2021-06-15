Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign versatile Argentina teammate for €25m

It’s always been thought that Lionel Messi does have some kind of say when it comes to Barcelona’s transfer policy, while you can also see a situation where his international teammates would love to link up with him at Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero has already joined for next season, but a report from Don Balon has indicated that Messi is pushing for Barca to make a move for Stuttgart’s versatile forward Nico Gonzalez.

He started in their Copa America opener last night against Chile and he did impress with his movement and intensity, but he also passed up some excellent chances as Argentina went on to draw the game 1-1.

The report indicates that he’s seen as being capable of playing in more roles than just his favored left wing, while he could even be deployed as a wing-back if needed so he would likely arrive as a rotational squad player rather than a starter.

It’s thought that he would cost around €25m so that could still be affordable for Barca despite their money woes, while it’s believed that Barca have been tracking him since 2018.

It’s worth pointing out that there is also reported interest from Roma and Spurs – two sides who would offer him a step up but also regular first-team football, but perhaps the allure of linking up with Messi at the Nou Camp could be enough to convince him to join.