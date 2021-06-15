Jurgen Klopp remains reportedly keen on adding a new forward to the ranks at Liverpool, with the form of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino having come into question.

Patson Daka has been consistently linked with an Anfield switch and is apparently keen on making the rumour reality, according to Football Insider.

Leaning on an anonymous source, the publication claim that the Reds could snap up the high-scoring Zambian for as little as £17m, despite there being three years remaining on his contract with RB Salzburg.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed outrageously good form in the Austrian top-flight, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 27 efforts in 28 appearances.

Liverpool are, nonetheless, highly unlikely to bid farewell to two key men that have undoubtedly played important roles in the club’s recent trophy success.

That being said, Klopp will no doubt be wary of avoiding a similar set of circumstances to the prior term in which the side was heavily reliant on Mo Salah’s goals, with the Merseysiders breaking back into the top four with a remarkable end-of-season run.

With Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi both tipped for exits, the former Dortmund boss could arguably do far worse than the Zambia international – particularly for the reported fee attached.