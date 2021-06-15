Liverpool make approach for Man Utd & Arsenal target, player would be “very keen” on Reds transfer

Liverpool reportedly been in touch about a potential transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, who would be interested in the move to Anfield.

The Zambia international has been highly prolific in his time in Austria, scoring an impressive 61 goals in his last 85 games for the club in all competitions.

This has led to reported interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal, according to the Daily Star, but it seems Liverpool could be in a good position to win the race for his signature.

MORE: Youri Tielemans responds to question about possible Liverpool transfer hint

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have made contact about signing Daka, and the player himself would apparently be “very keen” on joining the Reds.

This perhaps shouldn’t come as a big surprise given that the 22-year-old has previously told 90min that he’s a fan of Liverpool and Barcelona.

It’s encouraging from a Liverpool point of view, however, as they could really do with more of a prolific scorer in their side after the dip in form of both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane last season.

That left Jurgen Klopp a little overly reliant on Mohamed Salah, and more options are surely needed if the club is to bounce back and become genuine title contenders again next term.

Man Utd also look in need of a goal-scorer, however, with Daka perhaps an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Edinson Cavani.

The Red Devils look to have made a mistake by selling Romelu Lukaku, who has gone on to become a big hit at Inter Milan, and they’re yet to really replace him up front.

Daka would also undoubtedly be an important addition at Arsenal as well, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang far from at his best last season and perhaps starting to look like he’s past his peak.

Arsenal might find it harder to lure Daka in this summer, however, as their major slump in form means they can’t even offer him Europa League football next season, whereas United and Liverpool are both set to play in the Champions League.