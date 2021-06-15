Menu

Liverpool set to miss out on key summer target as Euro giants close to €35m transfer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The rumours about Liverpool signing a midfielder this summer have been around for months as it became clear that Gini Wijnaldum would be moving on, and Rodrigo de Paul was a player who was linked as a potential replacement.

Four Four Two had indicated that Liverpool had made contact with Udinese at the start of the summer about a potential transfer, but the potential asking price of £35m may have been too much.

He’s an interesting player because he initially arrived in Serie A as a wider player who could also play as a number 10, but he’s been transformed into an all-action midfielder who still has that quality on the ball to make a real difference.

In the end it does look like the price tag is fairly accurate, but it’s Atletico Madrid who appear to be close to securing his signature:

He’s also a hard-working player so you fancy that Diego Simeone will find a way to get the best out of him in Madrid, but Liverpool are set to miss out on his signature unless they make any last-ditch attempt to bring him in.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star hints he will consider his future at the club after the Euros
Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo incredible records as he helps Portugal to 3-0 win over Hungary
Barcelona to bank €13.5 with sales of talented young duo close in on moves that will fund new signings

 

More Stories Rodrigo De Paul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.