Liverpool will reportedly be reliant on player sales in part in order to fund any potential transfers in the summer window.

One man that has been linked with the exit door is out-of-favour winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who hinted that he will consider his options after the European Championship.

“At the moment, I don’t really want to talk about it,” the Swiss attacker told Mirror Sport. “I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent.”

The former Stoke City man has already made his mark on the statsheets with a corner assist for Breel Embolo’s headed opener for Switzerland in the group stage of the tournament.

With Liverpool reportedly looking to accumulate over £60m in player sales, according to The Athletic, the Premier League outfit could put a significant amount toward that total by parting ways with the 29-year-old after the Euros.

Whilst not quite reaching the cult-hero status of his fellow forward Divock Origi, Shaqiri will no doubt be remembered for his match-winning brace from the bench against Manchester United in 2018.

Should the player keep up his positive start to the international competition, the Reds could benefit from a higher valuation for their wide man, as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue to be linked with forwards across Europe.