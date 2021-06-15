Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been told to leave Liverpool amid limited opportunities at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been with the Reds since his 2017 switch from Arsenal on a deal worth around £34million, and with winners’ medals across the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, it’s fair to say the move has worked out for him.

But it looks as though the 27-year-old’s time at Anfield could be coming towards an end after he featured in just 17 games across all competitions this season.

A knee injury at the start of the campaign did not help the midfielder’s case, but just two Premier League starts all season point to a likely exit this summer.

MORE: Tielemans breaks silence on lap of honour amid Liverpool links

And Liverpool legend John Barnes has told Oxlade-Chamberlain the clubs he should consider joining this season, telling BettingOdds.com, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “I think [he should join] Leicester or West Ham.

“Leicester would probably be a bit better suited because they’re more stable than West Ham as they know that they will be in the top seven most seasons, which isn’t the case for West Ham.

“However, if he wanted to go back down south then I think West Ham would be a good move for Alex, too.”

Both Leicester and West Ham will be in the Europa League next season after finishing inside the top six this term, and that could see Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping down a level without dropping out of Europe altogether.

The 27-year-old’s options could be limited in terms of opportunities in the Premier League with clubs who are in Europe with none of the top four likely to make a move and a transfer to Tottenham, who are in the new Conference League, unlikely.

As things stand, he is under contract at Anfield until 2023.