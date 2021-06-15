Man City attacker wants to leave Citizens this summer

According to recent reports, Manchester City attacker Bernando Silva wants to leave the club this summer.

READ MORE: Youri Tielemans breaks his silence on solo lap of honour amid Liverpool transfer links

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Portuguese attacker had his heart set on a move to Barcelona last summer.

Despite a move to Spain falling through at the final hour last year, the Portugal international still remains keen to move on this summer.

These reports come as a surprise, especially considering the player appears to be content with life in Manchester and hasn’t publicly made his intentions known – in any way, shape or form.

Silva still has four years left on his deal, therefore, should the Citizens’ hierarchy sanction a transfer, you’d expect them to secure a relevantly hefty transfer fee.

Since arriving at the Etihad from Monaco in 2017, Silva has gone on to feature in 201 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 79 goals, along the way.

Regardless of what happens with Silva during this window, he will be remembered for four hugely successful years in Manchester.

Having lifted 10 major trophies, including three Premier League titles, Silva has played a huge part in Pep Guardiola’s recent domination.