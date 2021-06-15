Menu

Manchester United ready to launch swap deal to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United could try offering Anthony Martial to Tottenham as they pursue the Harry Kane transfer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the Spurs star for some time now, and it seems clear he’d be an ideal signing for Man Utd’s needs next season.

Kane has established himself as one of the best centre-forwards in world football at Tottenham, so there’s no doubt they’ll be desperate not to lose him to a rival.

According to The Athletic, United hope to persuade Spurs to let Kane go by offering them Martial as part of their proposed deal.

MORE: £100m midfielder desperate for Man Utd transfer

More Stories / Latest News
Bid rejected: German giants fail in opening offer as they look to beat Chelsea to defensive signing
Fabio Paratici eyes double Inter Milan transfer raid for Tottenham
West Ham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal all in hunt for Juventus midfielder

The Frenchman has been an inconsistent performer in his time at Old Trafford, but has also shown flashes of real quality, so could be a tempting signing for Spurs to replace Kane.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will accept such an offer, however, with The Athletic reporting that Daniel Levy is adamant about sticking to his high asking price for their best player.

More Stories Anthony Martial Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.