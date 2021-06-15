Manchester United could try offering Anthony Martial to Tottenham as they pursue the Harry Kane transfer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the Spurs star for some time now, and it seems clear he’d be an ideal signing for Man Utd’s needs next season.

Kane has established himself as one of the best centre-forwards in world football at Tottenham, so there’s no doubt they’ll be desperate not to lose him to a rival.

According to The Athletic, United hope to persuade Spurs to let Kane go by offering them Martial as part of their proposed deal.

The Frenchman has been an inconsistent performer in his time at Old Trafford, but has also shown flashes of real quality, so could be a tempting signing for Spurs to replace Kane.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will accept such an offer, however, with The Athletic reporting that Daniel Levy is adamant about sticking to his high asking price for their best player.