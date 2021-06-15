Man United one of three clubs interested in Paris-Saint Germain star

According to recent reports, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s impending arrival at Paris-Saint Germain could signal the end of Keylor Navas’ time in the French capital. Among those interested in signing the experienced keeper are reportedly Manchester United, Juventus and Donnarumma’s former club, AC Milan.

That’s according to a recent report from Marca, who claims the Costa Rica international is wanted by three of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Juventus are understood to be in the market for a new shot-stopper to act as a long-term replacement for veteran Gigi Buffon.

Elsewhere, AC Milan is predicted to be on the hunt for Donnarumma’s replacement, however, the Roseenari’s pursuit may not be as fierce as others, considering they’ve only just signed former Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Interestingly though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils could be well-positioned to land a new keeper.

Despite having two of the best shot-stoppers currently among their ranks – Spanish number one David de Gea and rising star Dean Henderson, the Red Devils could look to move away from either option as Solskjaer looks to rebuild his squad.

Marca claims Navas could be available for just £10.3 (€12m), despite having a contract until 2024.