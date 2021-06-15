Manchester United in a strong position to sign world class duo for around £140million

Manchester United are reportedly in a strong position regarding potential transfer deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The duo are expected to cost the Red Devils a total of £140million, according to the Manchester Evening News, with a new winger and new centre-back clearly needed at Old Trafford this summer.

The report explains that Man Utd have never been in a better position to sign Varane from Real Madrid, while Sancho’s camp expect a move to the Premier League giants to go through.

This is exciting transfer news from a United point of view, with big-name additions clearly needed ahead of next season if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are to close the gap on Manchester City.

United weren’t too far away from challenging for the title last season, though they ultimately finished in second place and quite a long way behind eventual champions City.

Sancho and Varane could be superb signings for a combined cost of £140m, with that looking like just the level of investment needed to take this team to the next level.