Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asks Manchester United players for their views on potential transfer targets

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly asked his players for their opinions on some possible transfer targets for the summer.

The Red Devils will surely have a busy summer ahead of them after coming close to challenging rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title last term, albeit without having quite enough in them to stay close to the eventual champions.

It’s vital for Man Utd to improve their squad this summer, and it seems Solskjaer has some big names in mind, but is also discussing possible cheap alternatives with his squad, according to the Manchester Evening News.

United fans will be intrigued to see that Solskjaer clearly thinks it’s important to get feedback from his players on potential signings, which should be good for squad harmony.

The report doesn’t name these specific targets, however, but it’s suggested that Solskjaer is also considering some cheaper players as alternatives to bigger names like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.