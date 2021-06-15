Manchester City are set to play hardball with Barcelona over reported swap deals.

Cash-strapped Barca are said to be interested in City stars Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo heading into this summer’s transfer window, but there is a problem for the Catalan club.

They are currently operating at a debt of more than £800million, meaning big-money transfers are simply off the table this summer, hence the free deals they have pulled off to sign the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, while Memphis Depay could be set to follow.

And it was recently reported that Barca could attempt to lure Laporte, Silva and Cancelo from Manchester City by offering up a swap deal including Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

But the Daily Mail report City are not going to entertain any potential offer of the sorts, telling Barca that if they want to make an offer for any of their players, it must be cash.

The report claims Barca are not interested in any offer involving players currently at Camp Nou, and any potential swap deals are off the table.

That could be a bitter blow for Barca as they search for creative ways to complete signings amid their mounting debt problem.