McLeish tips Manchester United to ‘push out the boat’ for league rival’s top-scorer

Harry Kane’s future continues to attract speculation with the Tottenham star linked with a summer exit.

Alex McLeish has tipped the Englishman to seek pastures new, suggesting that Manchester United could be the likely destination for the Premier League golden boot-winner.

“I think not. I really don’t,” the former Scotland boss told Football Insider, when questioned over the likelihood of the striker remaining with Spurs.

“A guy with Harry Kane’s personality and strength of mind, mentality, he’ll go. My thoughts are Harry Kane will leave Tottenham.

“Kane’s 27, isn’t he? He’s not even at his peak, that’ll come at 29, 30 probably. He’s still got a lot of football in him.

“Who’s got £150million? I would think Man United might just push out the boat. He could be the missing link to the Champions League, for instance, or winning the title again at Manchester United.

“If they were talking about Haaland or Harry, Haaland’s young but I’d go for the guy who knows his way about English penalty boxes.”

The England international has yet to open his scoring account with the national side, with Gareth Southgate’s men having already secured their first points of the European Championship with an important 1-0 victory at Wembley against Croatia.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s top scorer being former Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, the former Red Devil could be forgiven for seeking a proven scorer in the 27-year-old.

Finishing 12 points behind rivals Manchester City, the second-placed Premier League outfit are arguably in need of top-quality reinforcements in the summer window in order to bridge the gap to the title.

With the side being heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho, however, it’s difficult to see United spend in excess of £100m additionally for the England captain.