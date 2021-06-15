Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a £10million transfer bid for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Magpies could do with making some changes to their squad after surviving relegation last season, with improvements surely needed if they are to climb up the table.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be keen on Phillips, who looks a solid option after playing an important role for Liverpool last season.

The 24-year-old might not quite be ‘big six’ quality, but he did a very decent job of stepping up for Jurgen Klopp’s injury-ravaged side when Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were all out of action.

Phillips surely now deserves to continue playing regularly, and he’s perhaps more likely to do that at St James’ Park.

Reports claim NUFC could try offering £10m to prise him away from Liverpool, and one imagines the Merseyside giants should be ready to let him go for the right price.

LFC have signed Ibrahima Konate already this summer, which will likely make it harder for Phillips to play as often as he did at Anfield.

Still, when recently asked about the Konate deal, he seemed ready to deal with the added competition, saying: “It’s no surprise (to see Konate signed). Liverpool is a huge club and they are always going to have huge competition for places. You always have to compete for your place in the team.

“Even though there is a lot of competition, I see it as another person to try and learn from. A new person’s game I get to see up close, see how they play and see if I can take anything from that.

“At Liverpool there is always going to be high competition for a place on the pitch. No matter who you are, you don’t have a right to play for them.”