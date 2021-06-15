Liverpool and Arsenal stars targeted by PL club as manager handed £50m transfer budget

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly set to hand manager Steve Bruce around £50million to spend, with the latest transfer news indicating that signings from Liverpool and Arsenal could be on the agenda.

The Magpies are looking likely to make Gunners ace Joe Willock a top target after his fine form on loan at St James’ Park in the second half of last season, with the Sun reporting that he could join for around £30m.

The report adds that Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is also on the club’s agenda, and could move away from Anfield for as little as £10m.

That could be money very well spent by Newcastle if they pull it off, with Willock certainly looking like having the potential to be a top Premier League player in the very near future.

Phillips, meanwhile, did a decent job at Liverpool last season in difficult circumstances, with the 24-year-old having to play more games than expected due to the Reds having so many injuries in defence.

Liverpool have now signed Ibrahima Konate, so one imagines Phillips will see less playing time next season, meaning a move away could make sense.

Newcastle survived relegation last season but could think about aiming a lot higher if they get quality signings like these in this summer.