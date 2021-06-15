Paul Gascoigne sends strong message to Man City star who’s England’s big hope at Euro 2020

Former England star Paul Gascoigne believes Phil Foden does not compare to the level he reached during his playing career.

Foden made the headlines in the lead up to Euro 2020, which started on Friday, after he dyed his hair blonde and cut his fringe to look like Gascoigne’s haircut from Euro 96.

But while the Manchester City star is highly rated by most in the game, former Three Lions man Gascoigne does not believe the young midfielder compares to him.

“No one compares to me,” Gascoigne told the Seaman Says Podcast. “I can beat everyone with my eyes shut, and that’s with a bottle of whiskey inside of us as well and a couple of Bacardi Breezers.”

Though, Gazza has not always been that ruthless towards Foden, once telling the Mirror he is a big fan of the City starlet.

“I love to watch him play – we have so many exciting youngsters coming through.

“If Phil Foden scores, he should do the Dentist’s chair – and I will pour the cocktail down his throat.”

And Foden is just as big a fan of Gazza, as the haircut might give away, once adding: “I remember watching highlights on the TV of Gazza – an unbelievable player.

“The full nation know what he did, so it won’t be too bad if I try to bring a bit of Gazza on to the pitch.”

Foden impressed during England’s opener against Croatia, a 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium that puts Gareth Southgate’s men into a commanding position ahead of fixtures with Scotland and Czech Republic.

The 21-year-old is expected to be a crucial part of England’s bid to win their first-ever European Championship this summer, but he might need to do a little more to convince Gazza that he has surpassed him in terms of talent.