Potential caution for Arsenal as Euro 2020 star linked with transfer has the same strike-rate as Eddie Nketiah

It’s very true that you can manipulate any stat to prove any point if you try hard enough, and it does make you wonder which stats are actually relevant in football.

With strikers we tend to look at the total amount of goals they score in a season, but those stats can be skewed by penalties or set-pieces, and it’s sometimes worth looking at how many minutes they’ve played too.

Every major international tournament presents at least one player who gets a giant move on the back of one or two good games, and this year it looks like it could be Patrik Schick after his performance against Scotland yesterday.

Almost every player in Europe is being linked to Arsenal just now so it makes sense that rumours about a move to the Emirates have resurfaced, but would he actually be a good signing for Mikel Arteta?

It’s natural that a new signing will get the fans excited because there’s always a chance that you’ve just signed the next megastar, but the Czech Republic striker also had the exact same goals-to-minute ratio as Eddie Nketiah last year.

Admittedly he scored nine compared to Nketiah’s two but that’s a stat which suggests the Leverkusen striker isn’t going to be that prolific if he signs, and it does add an interesting new context to any potential interest.