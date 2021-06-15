Rio Ferdinand expects Inter Milan & Denmark star Christian Eriksen won’t play again

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he doesn’t expect that Christian Eriksen will play football again after he collapsed with a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s game against Finland at the weekend.

The Inter Milan playmaker suddenly collapsed during the Euro 2020 clash, and had to receive life-saving CPR on the pitch before being taken to hospital, where he is thankfully stable and seemingly recovering.

Still, former England international Ferdinand admits he thinks it’s unlikely Eriksen will return to football, simply because he’s likely to re-evaluate his priorities in life, as much as anything.

Speaking on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think he plays again, I’ve got to be honest.

“If I’m him I’m not thinking about that probably, I’d just want to be healthy for the sake of my family really.

“It hits you and just makes you think about life, man, and the importance of really appreciating life and enjoying your life.

“It’s just great we can sit here and he’s made comments that are now live in the media about he didn’t know what happened, he’s keen to find out what happened.

“I think they’re saying [it was] a cardiac arrest, I wouldn’t like to jump to conclusions but I think that’s the rumours that I’m hearing.

“But I just think he’ll obviously be evaluating his life post this, and just hopefully he continues his recovery in the vein that he is at the moment – which seems to be positive.”

Whatever Eriksen decides to do in the future, football fans will just be relieved he seems to be okay after witnessing his distressing collapse on the field during Saturday’s game.

It wasn’t easy to watch the former Tottenham man struggling, as well as the reaction of his shell-shocked team-mates on the pitch and the fans in the stands.