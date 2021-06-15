Wayne Rooney names the one change Gareth Southgate needs to make for England vs Scotland clash

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has admitted he’d like to see Jack Grealish come in to Gareth Southgate’s side for the upcoming Euro 2020 clash with Scotland.

The Three Lions enjoyed an impressive 1-0 win over Croatia in their opening game of Group D, but Grealish was a notable absentee from Southgate’s line up.

MORE: Man United star sends message to Solskjaer with superb Euro 2020 display

The Aston Villa star enjoyed a terrific season at club level, and many have tipped him to make a big impact for England at this summer’s European Championships.

However, Southgate didn’t even bring Grealish on from the bench, so it may be that he’s not currently done enough to get in ahead of other big names like Phil Foden and Mason Mount.

Still, it seems Rooney believes there is still a place for Grealish in this England team, and told Sky Sports that he was one player he was keen to see come in for Friday’s clash with Scotland.

“I would have liked to have seen Jack Grealish,” Rooney said.

“He’s a player who is going to grow during this competition and he will be an important player for England.

“I can see a couple of changes for the Scotland game. I think Grealish will probably come in and start.

‘But I think they will be a bit more relaxed on Friday, whereas if they didn’t win then it would have been more anxious.”