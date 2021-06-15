Menu

Scott Parker set to leave Fulham as Championship side keeping close eye

Fulham manager Scott Parker is reportedly set to leave the London-based club with fellow Championship side Bournemouth keeping a close eye on the Englishman’s situation.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the young manager is expected to depart Fulham as early as this week.

Parker, 40, began his managerial career in 2019 when he took over as the Cottagers’ head coach.

Since then, the young gaffer has gone on to guide the Cottagers back to England’s top-flight.

However, following a disappointing season last time out, Fulham, who failed to beat the drop, will now find themselves back in the Championship next season.

Despite their relegation though, Parker has earned the respect from many football fans – most notably for the brand of football his side plays.

Often associated with fast-paced, possession-based, attractive football, Parker is likely to find himself among some of the country’s most highly-rated young tacticians.

The Telegraph claim that the former midfielder is now likely to move on and one of the clubs keen on securing his services is fellow Championship outfit Bournemouth.

 

