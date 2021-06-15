Arsenal fans will be surprised to learn that a return to the club for outcast Matteo Guendouzi is a ‘possibility’, albeit a ‘slim’ one according to respected Gunners reporter Chris Wheatley.

Guendouzi was cast aside completely by Mikel Arteta after his actions as the Gunners were defeated by Brighton in the early stages of the summer restart of the 19/20 season.

The 22-year-old never found his way back into the team and clearly didn’t make amends or show remorse to Arteta over that summer, as the Frenchman was ultimately sent out to Hertha Berlin on loan.

Chris Wheatley, the chief Arsenal correspondent for Football.London, has shared that the central midfielder’s future remains ‘uncertain’ whilst citing the reported interest from Marseille and Benfica.

We certainly wouldn’t have expected to see a return to the North London outfit for Guendouzi after the massive fallout, but it is a ‘slim possibility’ as the club’s hopes of a sale seem no closer.

See More: Arsenal could sign exciting attacker as formal €20m offer expected – Club are willing to sell

Marseille and Benfica have both been linked with Matteo Guendouzi in recent days. He is still expected to leave Arsenal this summer, but a member of his entourage told me yesterday that his future remains ‘uncertain’. ?? #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 15, 2021

There’s a slim possibility he could return to Arsenal, although the club are keen on selling him for the right price. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 15, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo’s water gesture wiped a staggering amount off Coca-Cola’s value ‘Are you crazy’ – Embarrassment for Barcelona as Premier League side respond to audacious swap deal transfer talk Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign versatile Argentina teammate for €25m

Guendouzi started 19 of his 25 appearances for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this season, however the ace couldn’t stop them from slumping to a 14th-placed finish despite showing promise the year before.

The France Under-21s international made a very encouraging start at the Emirates after his switch from Lorient in the summer of 2018, but it’s all gone down the drain after last summer’s drama.

Guendouzi has made 82 appearances during his time at Arsenal, some fans will quietly be hoping that an unlikely return to the first-team comes to fruition considering the potential Guendouzi boasts.