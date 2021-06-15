These Arsenal fans urge team to seal transfer for “highly rated” midfielder on one key condition

A lot of transfer rumours involving Arsenal are going to come and go this summer, but it does look like the potential interest in Anderlecht star Albert Sambi-Lokonga is getting more serious.

There have been a few reports earlier today which are suggesting an opening bid has been made, and the two sides aren’t too far apart when it comes to their valuations:

Anderlecht have rejected Arsenal’s first offer for Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi-Lokonga (21). Arsenal offered more than €15m (bonuses included). The Belgian club are hoping for €20m.#AFC (With @PJCalcoen / @hlnsport) ?? https://t.co/76KYaeFvj1 pic.twitter.com/fff5NM0DFO — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 15, 2021

He’s an exceptionally talented player who’s broken into the first-team over the past couple of years, while he was also on the standby list for the Belgium squaf for Euro 2020 so he’s clearly got a bright future in the game.

The only downside at this stage would be a lack of experience as he’s only played in 69 league games so far so it’s a limited sample size, and it does suggest it may be too much to expect him to play a key role straight away.

The general response from a lot of the fans on Twitter has been positive, but they want him to be seen as a rotational player to develop rather than a straight replacement for Granit Xhaka if he does go:

This Lokonga guy seems to have a nice profile, why not as long as he's not the replacement for Xhaka. — #KroenkeOut (@The_Wilsh) June 15, 2021

Out: Xhaka – 28yo CM circa £18m

In: Lokonga – 21yo CM circa £18m Looks smart business on paper. Arsenal slowly accumulating a young but very talented squad. Fingers crossed they all develop into the players we need them to be long-term. — Eric (@eric_arsenal) June 15, 2021

Xhaka’s exit hasn’t been finalised yet but it looks like the fans still want a more experienced player to come in as the direct replacement for him, but having a strong starting XI complimented by talented youngsters with big upsides is exactly what Arsenal need to build going forward.