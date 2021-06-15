Menu

These Arsenal fans urge team to seal transfer for “highly rated” midfielder on one key condition

Arsenal FC
Posted by

A lot of transfer rumours involving Arsenal are going to come and go this summer, but it does look like the potential interest in Anderlecht star Albert Sambi-Lokonga is getting more serious.

There have been a few reports earlier today which are suggesting an opening bid has been made, and the two sides aren’t too far apart when it comes to their valuations:

He’s an exceptionally talented player who’s broken into the first-team over the past couple of years, while he was also on the standby list for the Belgium squaf for Euro 2020 so he’s clearly got a bright future in the game.

The only downside at this stage would be a lack of experience as he’s only played in 69 league games so far so it’s a limited sample size, and it does suggest it may be too much to expect him to play a key role straight away.

The general response from a lot of the fans on Twitter has been positive, but they want him to be seen as a rotational player to develop rather than a straight replacement for Granit Xhaka if he does go:

Xhaka’s exit hasn’t been finalised yet but it looks like the fans still want a more experienced player to come in as the direct replacement for him, but having a strong starting XI complimented by talented youngsters with big upsides is exactly what Arsenal need to build going forward.

