Arsenal summer signing responds to mixed debut season with the Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has spoken out on his first season at the Emirates Stadium since his transfer from Atletico Madrid last year.

The Ghana international was a world class performer during his time in La Liga, but he’s yet to quite reach that level in his time with Arsenal.

In fairness, the Gunners were generally poor for much of the 2020/21 campaign, and even a talent like Partey couldn’t lift this struggling side all by himself.

It also didn’t help that Partey had several problems with injuries that prevented him from getting a proper run in the side, which would have helped him settle in and establish himself.

Arsenal fans will be hoping for more from Partey next season, though, and the 28-year-old admits himself that his first year in the Premier League had its ups and downs.

Speaking to TV3 in the video above, Partey said: “Well I think everybody has seen it, there’s been ups and downs.

“We’ve had good times and bad times, but this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my teammates.

“I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work everything will be okay for the next season.

“Of course, it’s not easy. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there you have to be able to do everything well. So I like this challenge and I’m ready to do everything.”

Partey’s slow start to life in north London could persuade Arsenal to strengthen in midfield this summer, with 90min and others strongly linking them with a move to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton.