Tottenham could hijack Arsenal’s bid to land £27m striker on cut-price deal

Tottenham are being tipped to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Lazio frontman Joaquin Correa.

Arsenal are said to have already made a bid for Correa with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his frontline this season following a disappointing campaign for his men.

Il Messaggero reported the Gunners submitted a bid worth around £17million to sign the Argentine, but it now appears their north London rivals Spurs could move to hijack the possible deal.

Tottenham may need another striker with Carlos Vinicius looking set to return to Benfica after a loan spell that saw him earn just nine Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian did not have it easy, playing second fiddle to Harry Kane, but Tottenham do need someone capable of filling Kane’s shoes when injuries or suspensions occur.

And while they feel Vinicius may not be that man, they might see Correa, who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, as the right player to fill that void, or at least according to Gazzetta, who say Lazio could be willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old this summer.

Joaquin Correa of Lazio

Could Correa fill the hole left by Vinicius at Spurs?

As part of that, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are all mentioned as potential suitors, but it’s stated it would take an offer of around £34millin to get the job done, double what the Gunners have reportedly offered so far.

It’s also reported new Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri will be given the chance to have his say before Correa is sold.

Correa is under contract at Lazio until 2024, and he is coming off a season when he managed 11 goals and six assists in 38 games across all competitions.

