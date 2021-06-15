Tottenham’s new sporting director is reportedly eyeing up a transfer raid on his native Italy as he targets two players from Inter Milan.

According to the latest transfer rumours from Italy today, Paratici hopes to sign both Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij from the Serie A giants as he puts together his plans at Spurs.

MORE: Former Spurs star tells Scotland how to stop Harry Kane

Jose Mourinho was sacked back in April, and it seems like Tottenham could now be set to make major changes at a number of levels this summer.

As well as pursuing a new manager in Paulo Fonseca, Paratici is also in as sporting director, and the pair should now be working together on a number of new signings.

Tottenham fans will hope these connections with Italian football can boost their club in the transfer market, with Brozovic and De Vrij looking like smart additions.

Inter need to sell due to financial problems at the moment, so these could be realistic targets for Spurs.