Tottenham are reportedly set to make a new centre-back a priority transfer target for this summer as they prepare for a new era at the club.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho as manager back in April and are now looking set to replace him with Paulo Fonseca to work under new director of football Fabio Paratici.

That’s according to football.london, who add that Tottenham now seem to be prioritising rebuilding the defence for their incoming manager.

There isn’t any mention of a specific defender on the north London giants’ radar, but it makes sense that they could be keen to bring in an upgrade on the unconvincing Davinson Sanchez, whilst also looking for a long-term replacement for the ageing Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham’s success under Mauricio Pochettino was down to a strong defence, so it seems vitally important that they can build something like that again if they are to become genuine top four contenders under Fonseca.