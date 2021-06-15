Video: ‘Come on’ – Annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo vents at cameraperson as Portugal training for Euros opener is filmed

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo vented his frustration towards UEFA after noticing that a cameraperson was filming Portugal’s training session yesterday ahead of their Euros opener against Hungary.

The Juventus forward arrived from the tunnel and immediately expressed in sheer disappointment ‘My friend, come on’ before adding to the operator ‘you filming everything already no?’

It’s surprising to see that the 36-year-old is still left surprised by the attention that football draws from the media, particularly when he’s involved.

Pictures from UEFA.

Here is what Ronaldo had to stay to the cameraperson:

“My friend, come on, it’s done no? You filming everything already no? Huh?”

Ronaldo didn’t really act in a disrespectful manner as such towards the member of staff, but was clear and concise as he shared his frustration at being filmed during training.

The talisman has been pretty anti from what we’ve seen in his engagements tied to the tournament so far, Ronaldo went viral when he moved aside bottles from sponsors Coca Cola at a press conference.