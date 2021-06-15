(Video) Hummels hands France opener with defensive error after excellent outside of foot pass from Pogba

Germany was under heavy pressure from Didier Deschamps’s national outfit, with Mats Hummels succumbing to a moment of misfortune, as France took the lead courtesy of the Dortmund star’s error.

Following Paul Pogba’s excellent outside of the foot pass to Lucas Hernandez, the Bayern Munich fullback fired a low cross across the face of goal, with the German centre-half turning the drive into his own net.

It’s a poor start from Die Mannschaft, with coach Joachim Low no doubt hoping to avoid a repeat of the 6-0 humbling inflicted upon them last November courtesy of Spain.

Having secured the World Cup with blistering performances in 2018, France will no doubt have come into the European Championship feeling a mix of confidence and pressure to deliver once again.

With the likes of European superstar Kylian Mbappe and Champions League-winner N’Golo Kante forming part of a star-studded XI, the Frenchmen will fancy themselves to go far in the tournament.

