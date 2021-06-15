Manchester United fans have been left in utter shock after noticing a new skill of Victor Lindelof’s during the centre-back’s Man of the Match performance for Sweden against Spain last night.

In the 54th minute of the tie, Lindelof amazed the Red Devils faithful by taking a long throw-in for his nation, something that we’ve never seen from the 26-year-old and perhaps a handy new trick for United.

Lindelof was a deserved winner of the Man of the Match award after helping his side to a shock draw against Spain, with Sweden managing to come away with a point despite being on the back foot.

The Blagult shared the spoils despite holding just 14% of the possession as Luis Enrique’s side crafted countless opportunities but saw their attempts nullified by Sweden’s back-to-the-walls defending.

Since when tf did Lindelof take Throw Ins, especially Long Ones ? pic.twitter.com/GQueOh57ya — ?????? ? (@Salmannn____) June 14, 2021

Pictures from the BBC.

Here is how some of the Old Trafford faithful reacted to the moment:

Did anyone else know lindelof could throw ? — Beth T (@bethTmufc) June 14, 2021

Damn!! ? He better start taking these long throws for United now!! — Rashmiiiii ? ??? (@rashmiiiiiC) June 15, 2021

Saw his throws can create chances for Cavani ? — Man Utd (@ErastusKuria18) June 15, 2021

Our players play so different under other managers. — Orb.Pixel (@orb_pixel) June 14, 2021

Only thought he could throw a lead that’s about it — ???? ???????? (@LJxmes) June 14, 2021

You discover new things about these players every international break — ?? (@francesca3356) June 15, 2021

I said exactly the same words to myself when I saw him with the ball in his hands, haha! ?????????? — Adey Welch (@Adey_Welch) June 15, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged to call on this new-found ability of the defender’s come next season, it may be a real trick up United’s sleeve to *throw* their opponents off guard.