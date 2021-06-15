Manchester United fans have been left in utter shock after noticing a new skill of Victor Lindelof’s during the centre-back’s Man of the Match performance for Sweden against Spain last night.
In the 54th minute of the tie, Lindelof amazed the Red Devils faithful by taking a long throw-in for his nation, something that we’ve never seen from the 26-year-old and perhaps a handy new trick for United.
Lindelof was a deserved winner of the Man of the Match award after helping his side to a shock draw against Spain, with Sweden managing to come away with a point despite being on the back foot.
The Blagult shared the spoils despite holding just 14% of the possession as Luis Enrique’s side crafted countless opportunities but saw their attempts nullified by Sweden’s back-to-the-walls defending.
Since when tf did Lindelof take Throw Ins, especially Long Ones ? pic.twitter.com/GQueOh57ya
— ?????? ? (@Salmannn____) June 14, 2021
Pictures from the BBC.
Here is how some of the Old Trafford faithful reacted to the moment:
Did anyone else know lindelof could throw ?
— Beth T (@bethTmufc) June 14, 2021
Damn!! ? He better start taking these long throws for United now!!
— Rashmiiiii ? ??? (@rashmiiiiiC) June 15, 2021
Saw his throws can create chances for Cavani ?
— Man Utd (@ErastusKuria18) June 15, 2021
Our players play so different under other managers.
— Orb.Pixel (@orb_pixel) June 14, 2021
Only thought he could throw a lead that’s about it
— ???? ???????? (@LJxmes) June 14, 2021
You discover new things about these players every international break
— ?? (@francesca3356) June 15, 2021
I said exactly the same words to myself when I saw him with the ball in his hands, haha! ??????????
— Adey Welch (@Adey_Welch) June 15, 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged to call on this new-found ability of the defender’s come next season, it may be a real trick up United’s sleeve to *throw* their opponents off guard.