Kylian Mbappe was a constant thorn in the side of Joachim Low’s Germany side, though is yet to open his scoring account in the European Championship.

The Frenchman netted a gorgeous, curled effort in the second-half, which was ruled out for offside, though also caught attention with his blistering run to beat Mats Hummels to the ball later in the tie.

The Borussia Dortmund star recovered well after being utterly outstripped by the Paris Saint Germain man, inviting further examination with his last-ditch tackle inside of the 18-yard-box to deny the striker a one-on-one with Manuel Neur.

To the defender’s credit, the tackle was inch-perfect, though absolutely critical given the circumstances, with Germany still chasing an equaliser following the 32-year-old’s unfortunate own goal in the first 45.

With a year remaining on his contract in Ligue 1, it will be fascinating to watch one of this summer’s hottest transfer sagas unfold, with Mbappe still yet to extend his current terms in the French top-flight.

Mbappe hitting the accelerator!! ? pic.twitter.com/3h2eqxlufp — Why We Love | Football (@WWLfootball) June 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of TRT1