Kylian Mbappe remains one of the most sought-after talents in Europe, with the continent’s elite paying close attention to the forward’s ongoing contract talks with Paris St. Germain.

The Frenchman appeared to double France’s lead in the second-half with a world-class, curled effort in the box after latching onto Paul Pogba’s searching ball.

The 22-year-old goal was flagged for offside, after having found the net through a narrow gap between three defending German stars.

Valued at £144m (according to Transfermarkt), it’s difficult to see many sides in Europe being capable of affording the striker’s services, particularly in light of the ongoing financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, given that the forward’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, one might expect any interested party to be able to work out a considerable discount, lest the Ligue 1 outfit wish to risk their star man departing on a free next year.

