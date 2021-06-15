Menu

Video: Protesting Paraglider INCHES from disaster before France vs Germany as they are inches from smashing into the crowd

Posted by

We’ve seen some pretty incredible opening entertainment in Euro 2020, although it still feels like nothing will beat the RT car which carried the ball out to the centre circle in the opener.

There was someone who was parachuting down into the ground before the France vs Germany tonight, and it really cannot be underestimated how close they are to smashing into a section of the crowd as they slightly lose control:

They are going at some speed so if they hit the seats or accidentally kick someone in the head then it could be a total disaster, and it actually sounds like it was a protester rather than someone who was meant to be part of the event:

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.