Paraguay was more of the aggressors over the opening half of its 2021 Copa America opener against Bolivia.

Although Eduardo Berizzo’s side dominated possession and created more clear-cut goal-scoring chances, Paraguay failed time and time again to find the back of the net.

Paraguay’s golden chance of the first half came off a shot attempt from winger Kaku.

Argentine Juniors’ striker Gabriel Avalos managed to send in a sublime ball into the penalty box as multiple Bolivian defenders failed to even get a touch on the ball.

Kaku was presented with a massive open net, goal-scoring chance but wound up sending the attempt wide right to the dismay of his teammates.

(Pictures from Fox Sports 1)

This blunder from Kaku is surely the early favorite for miss of the Copa America tournament.