(Video) Paraguay’s Kaku and Angel Romero score back-to-back clutch goals to take the lead vs Bolivia

After a dismal opening half from Paraguay in its 2021 Copa America opener against Bolivia, the side has responded well over the final 45 minutes of the contest.

Kaku redeemed himself after falling short on an open goal miss in the late stages of the first half.

The former New York Red Bulls winger scored a top-notch volley goal to draw Paraguay level in the match.

(Pictures from TUDN)

Just three minutes later, winger Angel Romero responded by tapping home a one-touch attempt for Paraguay’s second goal of the half.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Paraguay is well taking advantage of a 10-man Bolivia as it seeks to secure a much-needed three points from this fixture.