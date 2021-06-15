(Video) Rudiger appears to bite Pogba during France v Germany clash

Paul Pogba has started life at the European Championship brightly after supplying the pre-assist with his outside of the boot lofted pass to Lucas Hernandez.

The Frenchman was the target of a bizarre incident involving Chelsea centre-half Antonio Rudiger, however, with the defender appearing to nibble on the Manchester United star’s back.

A clip capturing the pair in action shows the Manchester United star watching on toward the latter end of the first-half whilst being closely marked by the 28-year-old Champions League-winner.

Assuming that the German did actually bite Pogba, it’s rather remarkable that he has escaped any punishment at this time, though one might imagine that retrospective action will be taken post-match, should he be found guilty of the offence in question.

As things stand at the time of writing, Joachim Low’s Germany outfit are a goal down against their French counterparts in their opening group stage clash, following Mats Hummels own goal.

