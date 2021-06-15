West Ham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal all in hunt for Juventus midfielder

A trio of Premier League clubs are reportedly in the mix to bring Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey back to England’s top-flight.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Ramsey is being tracked by West Ham United, Crystal Palace and former side Arsenal.

Everton are also credited with having an interest, however, all transfer activity has been postponed following the sudden and recent departure of former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

READ MORE: Liverpool star admits one of his main idols is a Manchester United legend

Following his exit from Arsenal in 2019, the Welsh midfielder joined Juventus on a free transfer.

However, despite what appeared to be a shrewd piece of business, the 30-year-old’s time in Turin has failed to live up to expectations.

A series of injuries and fitness issues have hampered the playmaker’s development, echoed by the fact he’s started in just 24 Serie A matches in the last two years.

However, now, as the summer transfer window fast approaches, reports in Italy suggest the Welshman could be on his way back to the Premier League.