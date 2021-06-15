Former Tottenham defender William Gallas has provided some insight on how best to defend England star Harry Kane.

Kane has come into Euro 2020 as one of the most feared strikers in the competition having racked up the most goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

And while he had a quiet opening game by his own standards as England defeated Croatia, he is many people’s favourite to come out on top in the race for golden boot at the Euros.

But how can defenders stop the Tottenham man from making his mark as the Three Lions seek to end their wait for a European Championship?

Close contact and physicality is the key, according to former Spurs man Gallas, who told 101 Great Goals: “He is very intelligent. He is very smart. He changed his game, so it is not true he is a striker you are going to have to pass to in space.

“He comes into the middle, he is going to play with his winger and then in the box, he is very clear. He knows where he has to ask for the ball.

“It is not easy to defend that kind of striker. We know Harry is very strong, he can shoot with his right foot, left foot, a good header.

“It is not easy to play against him. When he is in the box, you have to watch him, be close to him and be very physical on him.”

Kane managed 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League this season, but he heads into England’s clash with Scotland on Friday looking for his first goal of the competition after Raheem Sterling scored the winner and only goal against Croatia.

Scotland’s back-line might just want to pay close attention to Gallas as they look to stop Kane from putting down his marker on Friday.