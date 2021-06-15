Menu

Youri Tielemans breaks his silence on solo lap of honour amid Liverpool transfer links

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Youri Tielemans has explained his decision to take a solo lap of honour during what many believe could be his last game for Leicester City.

The talented Belgian has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad claiming he is a top Liverpool target for the summer as they seek a new creative midfielder ahead of next season.

And it was for that reason why Leicester City fans were left concerned after the final Premier League game of the season when Tielemans completed a lap of honour on his own.

That led some to believe Tielemans was already convinced of his departure heading into the summer amid interest from Liverpool, but it seems that is not the case.

The midfielder has now explained why he ended up doing the lap on his own, and he says it was simply a misunderstanding.

“Apparently it had been agreed to make a lap of honour with the team,” he told HUMO, as translated by Kristof Terreur on Twitter. “Only: I didn’t know anything about it. When I saw my teammates walk in, I didn’t understand it.”

That will put Leicester fans at ease for now, though any transfer activity involving the 24-year-old is likely to have to wait anyway given he is currently with Belgium for Euro 2020.

tielemans goal leicester united

Youri Tielemans impressed again this season

Tielemans has been with the Foxes since his initial loan move from Monaco in 2019, and he joined on a £32million deal during the same year after impressing at the King Power Stadium.

He has continued to impress under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers and even scored the winning goal in Leicester’s FA Cup final against Chelsea towards the end of the season.

With Georginio Wijnaldum leaving Liverpool on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, a signing like Tielemans could make an ideal replacement for the Reds next season.

